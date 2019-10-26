International Development News
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar, yields climb on trade progress news

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 02:49 IST
  • Created: 26-10-2019 02:44 IST
Global stock indexes, the dollar and bond yields rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 nearing a record high as the United States said it was close to finalizing parts of a trade deal with China. The U.S. Trade Representative's office also said that deputy-level talks would proceed "continuously." Washington and Beijing are working to agree on the text for a "Phase 1" trade agreement announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11.

Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile. During the session, the S&P 500 surpassed its closing record of 3,025.86 from July 26 but ended at 3,022.55. The S&P 500's total return index posted an all-time high.

"The little bit of positive trade news has pushed the market up, but it wasn't all that negative even before this news came up," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. "There's not a lot of selling left out there." Strong results from companies including Intel also helped the S&P 500 even as Amazon.com Inc shares sagged following the company's forecast for revenue and profit for the holiday quarter below expectations.

The majority of U.S. companies have beaten Wall Street expectations so far this earnings season despite concern about the trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.53 points, or 0.57%, to 26,958.06, the S&P 500 gained 12.26 points, or 0.41%, to 3,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.32 points, or 0.7%, to 8,243.12.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.27%. The world's largest beer maker, Anheuser-Busch InBev, tumbled on disappointing quarterly profit and a glum outlook.

The dollar index rose 0.2%. Sterling was lower on the day. The European Union agreed to London's request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date. That gave Britain's divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a snap election.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2829, down 0.16% on the day. In the U.S. bond market, yields rose following the trade news.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 1.7995%, from 1.766% late on Thursday. Oil prices climbed, supported by optimism on the trade front and by falling U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. crude rose 43 cents to settle at $56.66 a barrel, while Brent gained 35 cents to settle at $62.02.

Also Read: PREVIEW-Rugby-World Cup-United States v Tonga

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

