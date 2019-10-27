International Development News
Development News Edition

ANA launches direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:10 IST
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:10 IST
All Nippon Airways, one of the largest airlines in Japan, on Sunday launched direct service between Chennai and Tokyo. With the new service, Chennai has become the first city in South India to have the flight connectivity to the Narita International Airport, Tokyo.

"All Nippon Airways is here!!! Chennai will be the third in India and the first city in the South to welcome direct flight from Japan," Airport Authority of India said. "The Chennai-Narita connect will operate thrice a week.

Congrats @FlyANA_official," AAI said in a tweet. All Nippon Airways, in its website, said, "Bringing a new attraction flight closer. The only direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo".

As the inaugural flight from Tokyo made its touchdown at the Anna International Terminal here on Sunday, it was accorded with a traditional water salute. Earlier in January, All Nippon Airways (ANA) had said it would commence direct flight from Japan to Chennai making it the third city in India after launching direct flights from New Delhi and Mumbai.

The addition of Chennai brings the total number of ANA destinations to 46. ANA general manager (India) Yasuo Taki had said, "It is hard to ignore the growth potential of Chennai and when the nearby cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad are factored in, the case for expansion becomes overwhelming." "We look forward to offering service to Chennai in the years to come and hope we can play a part in bringing the best of this dynamic city to the world," he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

