Adani Group partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre infra in India

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 14:48 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@AdaniOnline)

Adani Group on Tuesday said it is partnering with San Francisco-based Digital Realty to develop and operate data center infrastructure across India. Under the agreement between Adani Enterprises and Digital Realty, the two parties will "jointly evaluate developing and operating data centers, data center parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India," a statement said.

Digital Realty is a global provider of data center, co-location and interconnection solutions. "The collaboration would leverage Digital Realty's extensive experience and industry-leading solutions for their global data center customer base along with Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development and management," the statement said.

The strong engineering and project management capabilities of the two companies will also enable this partnership to execute effectively in a complex environment and deliver facilities on time with the required high uptime levels, it added. "Data center infrastructure is critical to enable a Digital India and this partnership leverages several of the capabilities developed by the Adani Group...our ability to power our data centers with solar and wind energy is unique and addresses some of the challenges of building and operating data centers," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A William Stein said the company is excited by the opportunity to enter the Indian market with the Adani Group. "We are strongly committed to working with Adani to build out a world-class data center network in India to support the growth of our global and Indian customers," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

