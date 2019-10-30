International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar marks time ahead of Fed move, sterling steadies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 07:14 IST
FOREX-Dollar marks time ahead of Fed move, sterling steadies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar traded narrowly as markets braced for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, while sterling steadied as Britain heads for an early general election the prime minister hopes will break the deadlock over Brexit.

The dollar was steady against the euro at $1.1111 and flat versus a basket of six major currencies at 97.682 as investors awaited the Fed's interest rate decision. Against the yen, the greenback was also little moved at 108.83 yen.

The U.S. central bank is expected to cut rates for the third time in a row when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. "With a cut today completely priced in, markets are looking to the Fed's stance on its policy outlook," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"The Fed will probably try to avoid sounding too dovish. Its message will essentially be that while it could act in December if needed, it won't unless there are big uncertainties on the economy." Optimism that Washington and Beijing would finalize the first stage of a trade deal next month had boosted risk assets in recent days, but markets turned wary on the prospect this could be delayed.

A U.S. administration official said on Tuesday an interim trade agreement between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected, but that does not mean the accord is falling apart. Meanwhile, hopes that a disorderly Brexit can still be avoided supported the pound.

Britain will hold its first December election in almost a century after Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the deadlock over the UK leaving the European Union. On Monday, the EU agreed to a three-month flexible delay to Britain's departure.

The pound climbed as high as $1.2903 overnight on news that an election date was likely to be agreed but pared gains after the House of Commons approved Johnson's bill calling for a Dec. 12 election by 438 to 20. Cable last stood at $1.2867.

"Sterling has struggled to hold onto modest knee-jerk gains because the outcome of an election is highly uncertain," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Also Read: Britain to complete plan next year to reach net zero transport emissions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding 2-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Delhi, after concluding his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he delivered the keynote address of the Future Investment Initiative FII and held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salm...

Cards' Murray gets first shot at perfect 49ers defense

The San Francisco 49ers will come dressed as the most surprising team in the NFL when they visit the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., on Halloween night Thursday. But make no mistake The 49ers are convinced their NFC-best 7-0 record is...

Caps’ Ovechkin delivers OT goal to beat Leafs

Alex Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game on a power play at 400 of overtime and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs had killed off William Nylanders tripping penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019