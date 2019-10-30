China lifted antidumping tariffs on PVC from Sept. 29
China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it stopped levying antidumping tariffs on imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan from Sept. 29. Tariffs had been in place for three years from Sept. 28, 2015. A fresh investigation into whether the product was being dumped was launched on expiry of the tariffs in September last year, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement online.
A year later, the probe has been concluded and tariffs removed, it said.
