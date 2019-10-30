International Development News
China lifted antidumping tariffs on PVC from Sept. 29

China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday it stopped levying antidumping tariffs on imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan from Sept. 29. Tariffs had been in place for three years from Sept. 28, 2015. A fresh investigation into whether the product was being dumped was launched on expiry of the tariffs in September last year, said the Ministry of Commerce in a statement online.

A year later, the probe has been concluded and tariffs removed, it said.

Also Read: Govt steps helping India to inch up its ease of doing biz ranking: Commerce Ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

