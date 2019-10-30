International Development News
Development News Edition

Seneca Biopharma and QYuns Therapeutics Sign Term Sheet for Global Licensing of Novel Monoclonal Antibodies for Treating Auto-Immune Diseases

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Germantown
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:30 IST

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (fka Neuralstem, Inc.) (NASDAQ: CUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a China-based company focused on monoclonal antibody therapeutics, jointly announce that they have entered into a non-binding term sheet for the licensing of certain assets owned by QYuns.

Subject to entering into definitive agreements and receiving necessary approvals, Seneca and QYuns will enter into a royalty- and milestone-free, perpetual, non-cancelable, exclusive worldwide, other than in Greater China (which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and certain other Asian territories) license to develop and commercialize certain of QYuns' assets, including QX005N, targeting IL-4Rα, QX002N, targeting IL-17A, QX004N targeting IL-23A, and QX006N targeting IFNRα. As contemplated by the term sheet, Seneca will also gain access to future antibody assets developed by QYuns and the parties will collaborate on future pipeline expansion. Upon entering into the license, Seneca's lead asset will be SNC005 (QX005N) that targets IL-4Rα for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis. As consideration for the license, Seneca will issue QYuns a yet to be determined amount of common stock.

"The anticipated in-licensing and collaboration with QYuns, as well as our access to QYuns' future pipeline assets, is consistent with Seneca's new focus on developing and commercializing de-risked assets. We are excited that our lead asset SNC005 is going to be developed with a strategy of fast-follower, to a marketed therapy in the same indications that have estimated peak annual sales of $5.8 Billion," said Dr. Ken Carter, Executive Chairman of Seneca Biopharma. Commenting further, "In the US alone, there are estimated to be over 25 million people suffering from Asthma and 18 million from Atopic Dermatitis that we hope could benefit from our therapies."

"Seneca Biopharma offers a global pathway for us to rapidly expand the growth of our monoclonal antibody portfolio," said Mr. Jiwan Qiu CEO of QYuns Therapeutics. "QYuns looks forward to a very fruitful collaboration with Seneca Biopharma to bring our treatments to more patients worldwide."

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: CUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Seneca is in the process of finding and acquiring new assets, promising science and technologies that will provide meaningful therapies for patients.

It is anticipated that Seneca will start trading under its new ticker symbol, NASDAQ: SNCA on or about November 1, 2019.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Seneca Biopharma's periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Josh Barer
Hibiscus BioVentures
josh@hibiscusbio.com

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Here's why this year has been special for birthday girl Ananya Panday!

Ananya Panday made a mark in Bollywood with her first release Student of the Year 2 this year in May and as she ringed in her 21st birthday on Wednesday, the actor highlighted that this has been the most special year yet as she got to live ...

Australia apppoint McDonald as Langer's assistant

Sydney, Oct 30 AFP Victoria supremo Andrew McDonald was Wednesday appointed assistant coach to Justin Langer with the Australian mens cricket team. The position has been vacant since David Saker, who nurtured the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jo...

Shiva Thapa, 2 others in finals; bronze for 4 at boxing's Olympic Test event

Shiva Thapa 63kg advanced to the final with a hard-fought triumph along with Pooja Rani 75kg and Ashish 69kg but four other Indians ended with bronze medals after losing their opening bouts at the Olympic Test event for boxing here on Wedne...

Aussie Keightley in historic appointment as England women's cricket coach

London, Oct 30 AFP Former Australian international Lisa Keightley became the first woman to be appointed full-time coach of the England womens cricket team on Wednesday the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced. The 48-year-old who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019