International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-Consumers underpin U.S. economy as business spending slumps

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 00:03 IST
WRAPUP 5-Consumers underpin U.S. economy as business spending slumps
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter as a further contraction in business investment was offset by resilient consumer spending, further allaying financial market fears of a recession. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year on Wednesday amid lingering threats to the longest expansion on record from uncertainty over trade policy, slowing global growth and Britain's departure from the European Union.

The U.S. central bank, however, signaled a pause in its easing cycle, which started in July when it reduced borrowing costs for the first time since 2008. The Trump administration's trade war with China has eroded business confidence, contributing to the second straight quarterly contraction in business investment. The fading stimulus from last year's $1.5 trillion tax cut package is also sapping momentum from the expansion, now in its 11th year.

There are concerns that the slump in business investment will eventually spill over to consumer spending and significantly restrain economic growth. "An orderly economic slowdown is in progress," said Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "If the business caution continues, there will be fewer jobs and slower income growth eventually adversely impacting consumer spending and economic growth."

Gross domestic product increased at a 1.9% annualized rate in the third quarter, also as businesses maintained a steady pace of inventory accumulation, exports rose and the housing market rebounded after contracting for six straight quarters, the government said in its advance estimate of GDP. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the April-June period. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP increasing at a 1.6% rate in the July-September quarter. Third-quarter growth marked a further slowdown from the brisk 3.1% rate notched in the first three months of the year. Still, the economy is expanding at its potential, estimated between 1.7% and 2.0%.

The GDP report showed the overall trend in inflation remaining moderate last quarter. The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices rose. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed.

RECESSION FEARS EBBING

Recession fears have subsided in recent months mainly on hopes of a resolution to the 15-month trade war. President Donald Trump this month announced a truce, delaying additional tariffs that were due in October. But a trade deal is far from certain. Sources close to the negotiations say Trump's demand that Beijing commit to big purchases of American farm products has become a major sticking point in talks.

Despite last quarter's better-than-expected performance, the economy is expected to again miss the White House's ambitious goal of 3.0% annual growth this year. It grew 2.9% last year. "The economy is still laboring against the headwinds of trade war uncertainty," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "Even if growth miraculously soars 4.0% in the fourth quarter the economy won't grow faster than 2.8% in 2019."

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to a still-healthy 2.9% rate last quarter after surging at a 4.6% pace in the second quarter, the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2017. Consumer spending is being powered by the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. But moderating job growth, ebbing consumer confidence and stalling wage gains are raising doubts about the consumer's resilience.

Income at the disposal of households rose at a 4.5% rate in the third quarter compared to a 4.8% pace in the prior period. A separate report on Wednesday showed private payrolls increased by 125,000 jobs in October after rising 93,000 in September. Job gains have been slowing this year because of slowing demand and worker shortages.

"If hiring weakens any further, unemployment will begin to rise," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Trade tensions are undercutting capital expenditure. Business investment dropped at a 3.0% rate in the third quarter, the sharpest contraction in more than 3-1/2 years, after falling at a 1.0% rate in the second quarter. It was pulled down by declines in spending on equipment and nonresidential structures such as mining exploration, shafts and wells.

Design problems at aerospace giant Boeing have also hurt business investment. The world's largest planemaker last week reported a 53% drop in quarterly profit because of the grounding in March of its best-selling 737 MAX jets following fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. While that undermined investment, the planes rolling from the production lines contributed to the $69.0 billion pace of increase in inventories last quarter. Inventories rose at a $69.4 billion rate in the April-June period. They trimmed GDP growth by only 0.05 percentage point in the third quarter compared to 0.91 percentage point in the second quarter.

"It appears as though aircraft, including the 737 MAX, accounted for at most one-fourth of the increase in private inventories in third quarter," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. The rebound in exports blunted a surge in imports, leading to a narrowing in the trade deficit. Trade subtracted a negligible 0.08 percentage point from GDP growth in the third quarter after cutting 0.68 percentage point in the prior period.

Government spending cooled after rising at its fastest pace in 10 years in the second quarter. Spending on home building increased at a 5.1% rate, rising for the first since the fourth quarter of 2017, thanks to lower interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

Long Beach: 3 feared dead in suspected mass shooting in California

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed and 175 wounded in Baghdad protests -sources

At least two people were killed and 175 wounded on Wednesday in Baghdad after Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters at protesters trying to enter the heavily fortified Green Zone, security and medical sources said.The cause of d...

Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with blazes, dangerously gusty weather and delibera...

UPDATE 4-Impeachment testimony shows high-powered U.S. lobbyist's role in Ukraine scandal

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...

UPDATE 2-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win

Nigerias Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the main opposition candidate to overturn the result of Februarys presidential election in which Muhammadu Buhari was returned to office. Atiku Abubakar lodged his initial complaint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019