International Development News
Development News Edition

China stocks fall as weak factory data invokes concerns over policy support

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 13:09 IST
China stocks fall as weak factory data invokes concerns over policy support
Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as weak manufacturing data raised concerns over the pace of Beijing's policy support to bolster the economy. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 3,886.75, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 2,929.06.

** China's central bank confounded market expectations that it would issue targeted medium-term loans in October, adding to uncertainty over how policymakers plan to stabilize the economy as growth nears 30-year lows. ** Analysts agree more stimulus is needed to get activity back on track and shore up business confidence, but a recent jump on consumer inflation and concerns about rising debt risks are believed to be making authorities wary of taking more aggressive action.

** Factory activity in China shrank for the sixth straight month in October and by more than expected, while service sector growth eased as firms grapple with the weakest economic growth in nearly 30 years. ** "The official PMIs fell by more than expected this month, reinforcing our view that the improvement at the end of Q3 didn't mark the start of a sustained recovery," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

** Eyes were also on the development of Sino-U.S. trade talks. ** The Trump administration still expects to sign an initial trade agreement with China next month despite the cancellation of the APEC summit in Chile, while Chinese officials voiced optimism that Beijing and Washington can find a way to clinch the so-called Phase One trade deal next month.

** Beijing could remove extra tariffs imposed since last year on U.S. farm products to ease the way for importers to buy up to $50 billion worth, rather than direct them to buy specific amounts, the head of a government-backed trade association said. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.37%.

** At 0712 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0367 per U.S. dollar, 0.27% firmer than the previous close of 7.056. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 17.4% and the CSI300 has risen 29.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 3.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.82% this month.

** As of 0713 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 30.00% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Also Read: Vietnam bans animated 'Abominable' over South China Sea map

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

73 killed in massive fire on train in Pakistan

A massive fire broke out on a moving train in Pakistans eastern Punjab province on Thursday after two gas cylinders exploded while some passengers were cooking breakfast, killing at least 73 people, mostly Islamic preachers travelling to at...

New CJI advocates use of Artificial Intelligence in courts

Chief Justice of India CJI designate, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on Thursday advocated the usage of high-end technology including Artificial Intelligence AI in courts. Speaking to ANI here, Justice Bobde, who will become the 47th Chief Justice of...

Turner Underlines the Socio-Economic Impact of the Statue of Unity on Its First Anniversary

31 October 2019 marks the first anniversary of the worlds tallest statue, an iconic monument which stands 182 metres tall Kevadia, Gujarat, India Business Wire India Statue of Unity has today become an epitome of masterclass design, preci...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Local favourite Li earns one-shot lead at HSBC Champions

Local favourite Li Haotong returned to form and rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai on Thursday.Li, one of seven Chinese players in the field, carded an eight-under-par 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019