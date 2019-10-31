International Development News
Conte says crucial to keep jobs, plants in Italy in FCA-PSA deal

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the merger plan between Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles must keep jobs and factories in Italy, Italian media reported on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler and PSA said on Thursday they planned to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world's fourth-largest automaker, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.

Conte said he would talk to Fiat Chairman John Elkann shortly to get details about the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

