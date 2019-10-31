Conte says crucial to keep jobs, plants in Italy in FCA-PSA deal
Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the merger plan between Peugeot owner PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles must keep jobs and factories in Italy, Italian media reported on Thursday.
Fiat Chrysler and PSA said on Thursday they planned to join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world's fourth-largest automaker, triggering a new wave of consolidation in the car industry.
Conte said he would talk to Fiat Chairman John Elkann shortly to get details about the plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Māori landowners encouraged to submit experiences managing whenua
Jewelry business owner gets 3 weeks in prison for U.S. college scam
Truck owners, drives launch blockade of key Mizoram highway
EXCLUSIVE-WeWork owner creates committee to decide on financing lifeline-sources
Patriots' Brady upset show cameo perceived as shot at owner Kraft