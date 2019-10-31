International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi tightens framework for listed banks on bad loan disclosures

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:58 IST
Sebi tightens framework for listed banks on bad loan disclosures
Image Credit: ANI

Putting in place a stricter framework, Sebi on Thursday directed all listed banks to disclose any divergence in bad loan provisioning within 24 hours of receiving RBI's risk assessment report, rather than waiting to publish the details in their annual financial statements. In recent months, there have been several instances of under-reporting of bad loans by lenders, prompting regulatory action by the RBI.

Sebi's latest decision has been take in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In a circular, Sebi noted that disclosures in respect of divergence and provisioning are in the nature of material events and hence necessitate immediate disclosure. Further, this information is also price sensitive, requiring prompt disclosure by a listed entity.

Accordingly, the regulator has decided that "listed banks shall make disclosures of divergences and provisioning beyond specified threshold, as mentioned in aforesaid RBI notifications, as soon as reasonably possible and not later than 24 hours upon receipt of the Reserve Bank's Final Risk Assessment Report (RAR), rather than waiting to publish them as part of annual financial statements". This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, it added.

The disclosures need to be made in case the banks' additional provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) assessed by the RBI exceeds 10 per cent of the reported profit before provisions and contingencies, and if the additional gross NPAs identified by the RBI exceed 15 per cent of the published incremental gross NPAs. Besides, Sebi has issued a format in which such disclosures need to be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Clashes as Hong Kong protesters don Halloween masks

Hong Kong, Oct 31 AFP Hong Kong democracy activists donned Halloween masks lampooning the citys pro-Beijing leaders on Thursday, defying an emergency law that bans face coverings and sparking renewed clashes with police. Online forums used ...

UPDATE 1-Poland, Hungary broke EU laws by refusing to host migrants - court adviser

Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic broke the law by refusing to take in asylum seekers coming to the European Union during the chaotic summer of 2015, an advisory body to the blocs highest court said on Thursday. The case cuts to the h...

Ahluwalia Contracts bags orders worth Rs 522 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts on Thursday said it has bagged construction orders worth Rs 521.71 crore. Of the said orders, Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd has secured a new order of Rs 208 crore for construction of NICL work at Corporate Office Buildi...

Declare "wet drought" in Maha: Aaditya Thackeray to governor

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray today asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to declare a wet drought in the state owing to unseasonal rain in various parts. Heavy post-monsoon showers in various areas in Maharashtra have prom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019