White House picks Thomas Storch as new senior trade adviser
The White House on Thursday named Thomas Storch as a new senior trade adviser, taking on the position just as the United States attempts to conclude a trade deal with China. Storch's official title is senior director for global economics, finance and development on the National Economic Council, and he will report to President Donald Trump's senior economic adviser, Larry Kudlow.
He fills the role left open by Kelly Ann Shaw, the G7 and trade adviser whose departure was announced last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
