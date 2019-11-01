International Development News
Development News Edition

United Bank of India to allot shares to govt for Rs 1,666 cr infusion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:27 IST
United Bank of India to allot shares to govt for Rs 1,666 cr infusion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

United Bank of India on Friday said it will convene an extraordinary general meeting on November 7 to allot equity shares to the government for capital infusion of Rs 1,666 crore. The lender will issue 1,64,13,79,310 shares to the government at a price of Rs 10.15 per share against capital infusion of Rs 1,666 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Post the capital infusion, the shareholding of the government in the bank will go up to 97.41 percent from the existing 96.83 percent, it said. The bank's stock was trading at Rs 9.85 on the BSE, down 1.89 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

RPT-CORRECTED-China, U.S. maintain close contact on trade issues -foreign ministry

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues.Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi would sign a Phas...

U.S. agents at Guatemala checkpoints see holes in border security

At a highway checkpoint in central Guatemala, 10 U.S. officers in caps and sunglasses and packing concealed weapons watched as local border agents flagged down vehicles, inspected documents and prepared to fingerprint any undocumented migra...

Rs 48-cr multi-speciality hospital to come up in Yanam: CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy said on Friday the Centre has earmarked Rs 48 crore for a multi-speciality hospital in Yanam. Speaking after unfurling the tricolour during the celebrations of the 66th Liberation Day De Facto Me...

Seven S Koreans missing in helicopter crash near disputed islets

Seoul, Nov 1 AFP Rescuers searching for seven South Koreans whose helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan located the aircraft on Friday, Seoul officials said. The helicopter had just picked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019