International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Germany for resuming stalled talks for free trade pact with EU

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:41 IST
India, Germany for resuming stalled talks for free trade pact with EU
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

India and Germany have agreed to deepen efforts to resume stalled negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU), a joint statement said on Friday. The statement was issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel here.

"Both sides confirmed the importance of a balanced free trade agreement between India and the EU and agreed to deepen efforts to restart negotiations between the EU and India on the Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA)," the statement said. The negotiations for the pact have been held up since May 2013 as both sides failed to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues.

Launched in June 2007, the negotiations for the proposed BTIA have witnessed many hurdles with both the sides having major differences on key issues like intellectual property rights, duty cut in automobile and spirits, and liberal visa regime. Both sides also agreed to intensify efforts for an early conclusion of an investment protection agreement between the EU, the EU member states and India.

With regard to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), they emphasized that efforts should be made to restore the full functioning of the WTO dispute settlement system and reform the organization without undermining its fundamental principles such as special and differential treatment, consensus-based decision making and development objectives. For this, both the countries will strive to make the next WTO Ministerial Conference in Nursultan, Kazakhstan a success, it said.

The two countries also expressed their willingness to intensify their efforts to bridge the gap between the demand and shortage of skilled workforce. "Both leaders welcomed the resumption of the Indo-German Finance Ministries Senior Officials' Meeting...Prominent issues in this year's exchange were, amongst others, the financial and insurance sector as well as the tax challenges arising from digitalization," it added.

Further, they encouraged their respective business enterprises to enter into arrangements for co-development and co-production of commercial aviation in India, including the transfer of know-how and technologies. Recognizing that AI (artificial intelligence) will fundamentally impact the way the world lives and works in the coming years, the two leaders intend to work together to foster, encourage and develop cooperation on AI technologies and promote innovation.

"Germany and India agreed on working together closely to conduct joint bilateral and/or multilateral research and development activities on the development and use of AI," the statement said. It said that German and Indian digital companies will jointly work towards enhancing the scope of market opportunity and bilateral investments.

The two sides underlined the importance of rapid convergence of start-up ecosystems in both the countries and welcomed initiatives that allow entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and share projects. "Germany and India agreed on consulting each other on identifying best possible approaches on cybersecurity and also device methods to identify areas of mutual cooperation in this regard," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Measles destroys immune system's memory of past infections: Study

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study which cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne dis...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...

Marathi speaking people hold bike rally to protest against their inclusion in Karnataka

Thousands of Marathi speaking people here on Friday took out a motorcycle rally to protest against their inclusion in Karnataka, which celebrates November 1 as its Foundation Day every year. The rally started from Sambhaji Park here. It is ...

Trump tweets fake photo of dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid, evokes howls of laughter

President Donald Trump has tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honor to the military dog injured in the daring raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019