International Development News
Development News Edition

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:19 IST
GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore
The collections remained subdued despite festive season. Image Credit: ANI

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday. Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 17,582 crore, State GST Rs 23,674 crore and Integrated GST Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 7,607 crore (including Rs 774 crore collected on imports).

This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of September up to October 31 is 73.83 lakh, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The government settled Rs 20,642 crore to CGST and Rs 13,971 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Centre and the state governments after regular settlement in October is Rs 38,224 crore for CGST and Rs 37,645 crore for the SGST.

During April to October vis-a-vis 2018, the domestic component has shown 6.74 per cent growth while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 3.38 per cent, the statement said. (ANI)

Also Read: Hong Kong braces for weekend of fresh anti-government protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labor abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thrive, the top United Nations expert on human trafficking said...

Voting for Nigel Farage will not get Brexit done - Conservative Party

Britains ruling Conservatives warned on Friday that voting for the rival Brexit Party could prevent Britain from leaving the EU and could put left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn into power at an upcoming election. A vote for Brexit ...

Soldier dies in Meerut after being accidentally shot during celebratory firing

An Indian Army soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday here after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing. A cousin of the deceased has been arrested in this connection, police said.SSP Ajay Sahni told ANI, The deceased, Sunil...

Britain's Peel Ports sees Brexit boost as shippers divert cargo

Cargo shippers are diverting goods to more ports across Britain to ensure stable supply lines due to uncertainty over whether the UK will leave the European Union without an agreement, a top port executive said.Brexit has been delayed for a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019