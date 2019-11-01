International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on upbeat U.S. jobs report, China data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:45 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on upbeat U.S. jobs report, China data
Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday, taking comfort from October data that showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected and China's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years.

The Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data showed jobs growth in October came in at 128,000 compared to expectations of 89,000, according to economists polled by Reuters. However, growth still slowed from September. The report also showed hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, offering assurance that consumers would continue to prop up the slowing economy for a while.

"It's interesting because there was an expectation of 50,000 jobs being gone simply because of the GM strike but clearly that doesn't show up. That tells me that it was a very strong report," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. Amid mixed headlines on the trade talks between Washington and Beijing, China's surprise rise in manufacturing activity in October came as a relief for the markets.

All three main U.S. stock indexes notched gains in October on the back of a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season, hopes of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and upbeat U.S.-China trade rhetoric. After scaling record highs earlier in the week, the benchmark S&P 500 edged lower in the previous session following a report that Chinese officials had doubts about a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington.

However, on Friday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the initial "phase one" trade pact with China appears to be in good shape and is likely to be signed around mid-November, although a finite date is still in question. At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 115 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.75 points, or 0.43%.

Among stocks, oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 0.6% after it beat recently lowered third-quarter profit expectations, while peer Chevron Corp fell 0.8% as it posted a 36% drop in quarterly profit. Qorvo Inc jumped 11.6% after the Apple Inc supplier announced a $1 billion share buyback plan and forecast third-quarter revenue above expectations.

Shares of American International Group Inc fell 2.6% after the insurer missed estimates for third-quarter profit due to weakness in its life and retirement business. Pinterest Inc tumbled 21% after the online scrapbook company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Arista Networks slumped 29% after the cloud infrastructure supplier forecast current-quarter revenue much below Wall Street expectations. Investors awaited the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing report due at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to show the PMI index rose to 48.9 in October from a 10-year low of 47.8 a month earlier.

Also Read: China says hopes to reach phased trade pact with U.S. as early as possible

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man crushed to death during transportation of Metro girder

A 25-year-old man was crushed to death after a girder weighing about 100 tons, being transported to a Metro construction site, fell on him in the western suburb of Kandivali, the police said on Friday. The incident took place in the early ...

Goa leaders protest environment clearance to K'taka's Mahadayi

Several leaders held a protest in Goa on Friday against the Centres decision to give environment clearance to neighbouring Karnatakas Kalasa Banduri project on the Mahadayi River. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over the sharing ...

Spanish authorities ready for election eve protests -sources

Spanish authorities are preparing for protests by supporters of Catalan independence on the eve of Spains Nov. 10 general election that could turn violent, government and Socialist Party sources told Reuters. The comments from two senior so...

Rugby-Read still among game's greats after fairytale finish thwarted

Kieran Reads glittering All Blacks career ultimately did not end with the same fairytale finish as his predecessor Richie McCaw, but the 34-year-old will still go down as one of New Zealands greatest players.Read had hoped to emulate McCaw ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019