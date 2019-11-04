International Development News
Development News Edition

Home buyers' interest paramount: Yogi at RERA conclave

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:36 IST
Home buyers' interest paramount: Yogi at RERA conclave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said safeguarding the interest of those who give their life-time earnings to builders in the hope of having their own home, is of paramount importance to him. "For me, the interest of those who stake their earnings for a home is supreme. Such people face problems as, despite all the money being stuck, they also have to pay the bank loan," he said at the first national conclave of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"However, this does not mean we will neglect the interest of other sectors associated with the real estate. If builders fulfill their promises in a transparent manner, they too will be given all possible help as per the rules. If this happens, the real-estate sector will once again recover from the recession and touch new heights," the chief minister said. Citing the example of an Ayodhya resident, Mahabir Harijan, a mason by profession, whose fate changed after receiving the money from PM Housing Scheme, Adityanath said, "Owning a house is associated with self-reliance."

He said people migrate to cities for better facilities and if they do not get them, they stop trusting the government. He also said previous governments had floated a myth about serving UP chief ministers visiting Noida.

"It was a conspiracy by those who had either invested their black money in Noida, Greater Noida or near Yamuna Expressway or were patronizing such people for their personal interest," he alleged. "Maximum 80 percent complaints regarding not getting possession of their house, even after paying the entire amount, have been received from eight districts of the state. After meeting a few of the victims and builders, I understood about the myth of Noida," he said.

"I believe political and administrative dishonesty is also at the root of the mess in this sector. Either the money received from the buyers was distributed by the culprits among themselves or it was invested in some other sector. A visit by any compassionate person to the area could have exposed the culprits who divided the money among themselves. Thus, there has been a propaganda against Noida," he said. The chief minister praised the work done by RERA and said the government will also announce more measures to strengthen RERA and make the real-estate sector full of potential.

He said for the past 10 years, there were about three lakh home buyers who could not get their accommodation. "Without any pressure, through dialogue, we were able to ensure accommodation for one lakh buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway," he said. Union Minister of State for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said in his address, corruption-plagued the sector before RERA.

"This sector, with immense potential after agriculture, was unorganized," he said. "Within a year, after coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized the sector through RERA. Earlier four regional conclaves on RERA were also held. This is the first national conclave and it will be held every year," he added.

He said the government will launch the Model Tenancy Act and Real Estate E-Commerce Portal soon. Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said everyone dreams of a roof and thus every person is linked to this sector.

"There will be a need to build houses in 900 sqkm every year in order to make everyone's dream come true. The sector contributes about 8 percent to the GDP. The sector holds fifth position among the sectors receiving money through foreign investment," Misra said. RERA Chairman Rajeev Kumar said there was a need to build trust between buyers and builders.

Parveen Jain, vice chairman, National Real Estate Development Council, said the sector continues to face challenges in terms of reduced construction finance and high levels of unsold inventory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...

UPDATE 2-Iranians chant "Death to America" to mark U.S. embassy seizure

Thousands of Iranians chanted Death to America near the old U.S. embassy on Monday, the 40th anniversary on the seizure of the mission, with the countrys army chief comparing the United States with a poisonous scorpion intent on harming Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019