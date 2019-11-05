International Development News
Development News Edition

Turkey emerges from difficult economic time as real sector remains affected

The economy started to recover in early 2019 though challenges persist – investment has declined, prices have remained elevated, and unemployment has increased.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:05 IST
Turkey emerges from difficult economic time as real sector remains affected
“Poorer households have been the most impacted because many low-income workers are employed in construction and agriculture - the sectors that saw the biggest decline in jobs,” said Auguste Kouame, World Bank Country Director for Turkey.  Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank issued today its new Turkey Economic Monitor (TEM), which takes stock of recent economic developments and provides the World Bank's analysis of economic prospects in Turkey.

Turkey has emerged from a difficult economic period though the real sector remains deeply affected. Over the past twelve months, narrowing current account imbalances, declining external debt of banks, and global monetary easing has helped reduce external risks. The economy started to recover in early 2019 though challenges persist – investment has declined, prices have remained elevated, and unemployment has increased. These factors have hurt households, and poverty may increase slightly in 2019, before declining gradually over the forecast period.

"Poorer households have been the most impacted because many low-income workers are employed in construction and agriculture - the sectors that saw the biggest decline in jobs," said Auguste Kouame, World Bank Country Director for Turkey. "The long-term impact of unemployment is greater for the poorest households since they have limited coping mechanisms."

Looking ahead, the pace and sustainability of Turkey's incipient recovery will depend in part on reducing uncertainty and restoring investor confidence. The TEM projects no change in GDP in 2019, with growth picking up to 3 and 4 percent in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The Bank analysis also underlines that Turkey needs to strengthen external buffers to reduce market pressures.

"The TEM looks at near term policy options that may help sustain economic recovery in Turkey. These include measures to support corporate deleveraging, deal with distressed assets in the banking sector, and use available fiscal space effectively to boost demand" noted Habib Rab, Program Leader in the World Bank Turkey Office.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. The deal, which may be signed this month by Trump a...

Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned safe zone in northeast Syria despite Turkeys agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deal...

UPDATE 1-Israel's top court upholds deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a government decision not to renew the work visa of a Human Rights Watch official and he will have to leave the country within 20 days or face deportation, his lawyer said.The unanimous three-judge de...

UPDATE 4-Horse racing-Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.The Danny OBrien-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019