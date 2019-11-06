International Development News
T-Systems open new Indian Headquarters facility in Pune to spur digital transformation for customers globally

T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 12:24 IST
Inauguration of T-Systems' new facility in Balewadi, Pune. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, a Fortune 100 company), announced the opening of a state-of-the-art 400000 sq ft facility in Pune. It will also make long-term investments to significantly scale its current 1500-person workforce in the country over the next two to three years.

T-Systems inaugurated the facility, located in Balewadi, in the presence of Dr Jurgen Morhard, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mumbai; Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International and Board Member Deutsche Telekom; Marco Dubanowski, Senior Vice President - Global Point of Production Network, T-Systems International GmbH; and Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt. Ltd., and other dignitaries. T-Systems will enable its global customers to achieve their digital transformation vision with its increased software development capabilities in new-generation digital technologies, such as the cloud, big data, machine learning, robotics, automation, and IoT (Internet of Things). It will also build the centre as an innovation hub and invest in skilling its employees to work on the cloud, data analytics and mobile apps to provide high-calibre analytics and automation-led services.

"The investment in the new facility reiterates the strategic importance of India in the T-Systems global business roadmap. We continue to grow with our vision to become a global leader and build an integrated portfolio of scalable digital services with our robust software solutions," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, T-Systems International. "The success of our operations in the country, over the years, led us to accelerate our expansion with a new India headquarters facility in Pune. We are excited to add new digital capabilities with the incredible talent available in the region and explore new opportunities along with our strong German legacy to engage with our customers," said Laszlo Posset, Managing Director, T-Systems ICT India Pvt Ltd.

T-Systems India has offices in Pune, Bengaluru and Gurugram. It serves global customers across industries such as the automotive, energy, healthcare, public sector, utilities, retail and travel, transport and logistics with end-to-end digital solutions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: T-Systems to hire over 3,500 people in India over next 2-3 years, expands Pune centre

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

