Bosch Q2 net drops 77 pc to Rs 98 cr
Auto component major Bosch on Wednesday reported a 76.57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.4 crore for the second quarter ended September, impacted by sluggish demand in the automobile industry. The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 419.99 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19, also hinted at initiating process to reduce its workforce.
Total income declined to Rs 2,480.14 crore as against Rs 3,304.21 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing. "The dip in the company's performance is mainly due to the downward trend in the automotive sector as a whole, which has been caused not only by sluggish demand but also by a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said.
To deal with this, the company has initiated a restructuring process, he added. "Wherever possible, the company wants to focus on re skilling and redeploying talented associates. Any necessary headcount adjustments will be carried out in a fair and socially acceptable manner, and will also include early voluntary retirement schemes," Bhattacharya said.
He added that the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the coexistence of combustion-engine and electric vehicles is definitely reassuring for the automotive industry. "At Bosch, we have been investing steadily in developing products and solutions for the mobility of the future while enhancing our combustion-engine technologies," Bhattacharya said.
The company is already working with vehicle makers on the electrification of the two-, three- and four-wheeler segments including mobility services, he added. It has set up an additional provision of Rs 130 crore, disclosed as an exceptional item for the September quarter, towards various continuing transformational projects, it added.
Bosch shares on Wednesday ended 2.82 per cent down at Rs 15,239.60 apiece on the BSE.
