International Development News
Development News Edition

UK shares cheer upbeat earnings updates, trade signals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:04 IST
UK shares cheer upbeat earnings updates, trade signals
Image Credit: Flickr

A slew of upbeat earnings updates sent both benchmark British indexes higher on Thursday, while the broader sentiment was buoyed by signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade talks. The FTSE 100 added 0.3% and advanced for the fifth straight session, supported by miners, Asia-focused banks, as well as a 3% rise in insurer RSA and Auto Trader.

The FTSE 250 outperformed with a 0.5% rise, aided by a 9% surge in luxury carmaker Aston Martin after its quarterly results and a 7% jump in food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle after half-year profit beat estimates. China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Also Read: UPDATE 5-British police find 39 dead in truck container, arrest driver

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-China trade deal hopes restart stocks rally

Europes share markets hit a more than 4-year peak and bond yields shuffled higher on Thursday, as Beijing signalled a phase 1 trade deal with the United States was close to being sealed. Asia had been quiet overnight but things sparked just...

North says US-S Korea drills 'throw wet blanket' on talks

North Korea said Thursday planned US-South Korean military drills would amount to throwing a wet blanket over the spark of nuclear negotiations that are on the verge of extinction. Since the start of the nuclear talks last year, the U.S. an...

UEFA Turkey probe is 'discrimination': Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that UEFA was discriminating against Turkeys football team following a controversy over the players use of military salutes on the pitch. UEFA opened disciplinary hearings against Turkey last mon...

Sterling hovers near one-week low vs dollar ahead of BoE

Britains pound hovered near a one-week low versus the dollar on Thursday as the market temporarily shifted its focus from next months parliamentary election to a Bank of England policy meeting. With a snap election due on Dec. 12 and a new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019