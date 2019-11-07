International Development News
Development News Edition

UK's Labour would strip investment out of borrowing rules - McDonnell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:09 IST
UK's Labour would strip investment out of borrowing rules - McDonnell
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The top finance official of Britain's opposition Labour Party, John McDonnell, said he wanted to set a new fiscal rule which would exclude borrowing for investment from the government's budget targets. McDonnell said in a speech that government debt would rise but the higher investment would boost public assets and strengthen the public sector.

Rents on new local authority housing homes and electricity produced by public sector energy agencies would be set against the cost of servicing the debt issued to build them, he said. A ceiling on that debt servicing cost – in normal times – would be set at 10% of tax revenue, McDonnell said.

"On this at least there's nothing radical, just common sense," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly sh...

RPF identifies 78 stations with high footfall for heightened security including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and UP: Sources.

RPF identifies 78 stations with high footfall for heightened security including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and UP Sources....

UPDATE 2-Smaller pro-EU parties unveil electoral pact for UK election

Britains smaller pro-European parties have announced a remain alliance for next months general election in which they will step aside for each other in 60 constituencies, covering about 10 of the seats in parliament. The aim is to deny a ma...

Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win Liverpool penalty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiolas diving accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019