Pesopie, a video entertainment and fashion 'we-commerce' platform, on Thursday said it has received USD 300,000 (about Rs 2.12 crore) and aims to raise a total of USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding. The company has already raised USD 300,000 from Yana Korshunova (Moscow-based angel investor) and will raise a total of USD 2.5 million (about Rs 17.7 crore) before the launch of the platform that is scheduled for mid-December, a statement said.

Founded in 2019 by Sanket Agarwal, the startup's objective is to build a video commerce platform, enabling content makers and social influencers to start their own social commerce business with zero investment. * * * *

The Knotty Tales raises $60,000 from angel investors * The Knotty Tales, a wedding planning platform, on Thursday said it has raised USD 60,000 (about Rs 42.5 lakh) from a group of angel investors as a part of the seed round.

The fundraising will enable the startup to focus on new product innovation and further strengthening relationships with clients and vendors, a statement said. The Knotty Tales is a tech platform that acts as a one-stop shop, addressing all the wedding planning needs.

"Our aim is to challenge the fragmented nature of wedding planning by providing a cohesive platform for clients to not only plan weddings, but also to interact with various vendors," The Knotty Tales founder Puneet Gupta said. * * * *

Tattvan E-Clinics plans to expand telemedicine services to China * Tattvan E-Clinics, a telemedicine healthcare service provider, on Thursday said it has recently signed an agreement with China's Hunan Technology that will help it commence operations in China soon by establishing telemedicine centers across various cities.

Through this partnership, Tattvan plans to set up its technologically advanced e-clinics and provide accessible healthcare facilities across the country, a statement said. Tattvan E-clinics are already present in Kabul where a number of patients are benefiting by healthcare facilities, it added.

"We are confident that our expansion to China will be as big a success as it is India. China holds a huge potential for Tattvan as vast regions in its interior need access to the finest quality healthcare in the world. We expect to replicate our success in India in China as well," Tattvan founder Ayush Mishra said.

