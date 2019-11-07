International Development News
Development News Edition

IGL Q2 net more than doubles on tax cut, higher sales

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:55 IST
IGL Q2 net more than doubles on tax cut, higher sales

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the city gas distributor in the national capital and adjoining cities, on Thursday reported more than doubling of its September quarter net profit on lower tax rate and rise in gas sales. Net profit in July-September at Rs 380.72 crore was 103 per cent higher than Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The company availed the lower corporate tax rate announced by the government which resulted in a "gain of Rs 143.12 crore," it said. Total gross sales value registered a growth of 19 per cent in the quarter to Rs 1,866 crore.

Product-wise, CNG sold to automobiles stood at Rs 1,438 crore, registering a growth of 22 per cent, and piped natural gas recorded sales of Rs 428 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent over the previous year. Profit before tax for this quarter rose 27 per cent to Rs 367.65 crore.

IGL sells Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to automobiles and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to household kitchens and industries in Delhi and adjoining towns of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Muzaffarnagar and Karnal. "IGL registered an overall sales volume growth of 12 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 5.89 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) to 6.57 mmscmd," the statement said, adding that CNG recorded sales volume growth of 10 per cent, while PNG recorded sales volume growth of 12 per cent.

"The increase in gas volumes have been driven by embracing of clean fuels across all segments," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals what your friends' brains look like when they think of you!

A new research may provide you with a clue of whats going on in your friends brains when they think about you. It turns out that the brain activity patterns found in your friends brains when they consider your personality traits may be rema...

CAIT demands Govt set up panel to look into allegations against Flipkart

Traders body CAIT on Thursday asked the government to set up a high-level committee to look into alleged circumvention of FDI regulations by Flipkart, an allegation the company rejected. In a statement, the Confederation of All India Trader...

This innovative campaign increased tourism in small town in Europe

An innovative advertisement campaign has made the small town, Vilnius, a must-visit destination for the tourist. The G-spot of Europe, read the advertisement which encouraged visitors to come to Vilnius.The controversial marketing campaign ...

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination Main exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019