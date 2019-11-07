International Development News
Development News Edition

"Financial emergency" looms due to "wrong" govt policies: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:23 IST
"Financial emergency" looms due to "wrong" govt policies: Cong

The country is being pushed towards "financial emergency" because of the Centre's "wrong" economic policies, the Congress said on Thursday. Even three years after the demonetisation exercise, the country is still facing its after-effects, the party said on the eve of the Modi government's November 8, 2016 decision to scrap high-value notes.

Congress MP and national spokesman P L Punia said the central government opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement due to pressure mounted by the party and other opposition outfits. "The decision of demonetisation was taken without any thought and the country is facing its after-effects even today," he said.

Punia hit out at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its economic policies. "The government kept on taking wrong decisions on the economic front and is pushing the country towards financial emergency, he told reporters at the Indore Press Club.

He claimed the government was set to sign the RCEP agreement by compromising on the nations interest, but because of strong opposition from the Congress and other opposition parties, it was forced to retreat. "China says it will try to convince India to sign the RCEP. It is a matter of concern. If India inks this pact, then import of cheaper goods from China will jeopardise small and medium industries of the country, he said.

To a question on the extradition of diamond trader Nirav Modi, a key accused in the multi-crore PNB scam case, to India from the UK, Punia said this query should be posed to the central government in view of his latest statement. If Nirav Modi is saying that in the event of being extradited to India from Britain, he will commit suicide, then it would be better if this question is asked to the central government and the BJP," the Congress spokesman said.

Punia alleged Nirav Modi is close to big persons in the BJP who, he claimed, were involved in ensuring his escape from the country just before the USD 2 billion PNB scam came to light. The Congress MP, however, did not identify these big persons.

Nirav Modi, arrested by the UK police in March 2019, is currently lodged in a London jail. Asked about the delay in formation of a government in Maharashtra, where the BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a power-sharing tussle, Punia said the governor should explore available alternatives.

If the BJP and the Shiv Sena are unable to form a government in Maharashtra, then it is the duty of the governor to ensure formation of government by trying available alternatives," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-W Series to make a profit in year three, says founder

The all-female W Series which made its debut this year will turn a profit in season three, chief executive Catherine Bond Muir said on Thursday. She added that the ultimate aim is to stretch the championship to 12 or 14 races from the initi...

Couple stoned to death 4 years after inter-caste marriage in

In an apparent case of honour killing, a Dalit man and his wife, who married against wishes of the womans family, were allegedly stoned to death when they returned to their village in Gadag district in Karnataka, four years after fleeing it...

Brazil for first time votes against U.N. call for end to U.S. embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washingtons economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.The...

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors Meet: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding MoUs worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here. We had targeted signing MoUs worth Rs 80,000 crore. However, MOUs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019