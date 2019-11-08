International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds gains on progress in U.S.-China trade talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 07:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 06:58 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds gains on progress in U.S.-China trade talks
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar held on to its gains versus the yen and the Swiss franc on Friday as a China-U.S. agreement to roll back tariffs on each others' goods supported riskier assets, even as some reports suggest a preliminary trade pact is far from a done deal.

The yen also nursed losses against the euro and the Australian dollar as progress in resolving a 16-month long trade war between the world's two largest economies weakened demand for safe havens. China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed, officials from both sides said on Thursday.

However, there is still some skepticism about a trade deal as officials inside and outside the White House have bristled at the notion of giving up punitive tariffs. Muddying the water further, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel in an interview on Thursday that the United States is "very, very optimistic" about reaching a trade deal with China soon. Sterling traded near a two-week low after two Bank of England unexpectedly voted to cut interest rates due to uncertainties posed by Britain's fraught exit from the European Union.

The remaining seven policymakers on the board voted to keep policy unchanged, but Governor Mark Carney and others said they would consider a cut in the future. On the whole, the sentiment is likely to remain supportive for the dollar, equities and other risky assets as a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war removes a huge risk to the global economic outlook.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 98.136, up 1% this week. "The overall tone is risk-on, which is a positive for the dollar and a negative for the yen," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities Co in Tokyo.

"We can see this in other markets, which is why stocks are so strong. We still need to figure out when the United States and China will sign this deal, but the mood so far is supportive for markets." Trump has used tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods as his primary weapon in a trade war that has hurt global growth and rattled financial markets in the past year.

The dollar held steady at 109.34 yen in Asia on Friday, close to a five-month high, and is headed for a 1.1% gain for the week. The greenback edged higher to 0.9953 Swiss franc, on course for a 1% gain.

The pound traded a $1.2815, close to the lowest since Oct. 24. Cable was on course for a 1% decline this week. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to vote unanimously to keep Bank Rate at 0.75%.

The announcement of the 7-2 split weighed on sterling as market odds on a cut next year rose as high as 80%. To date, the BoE has resisted following the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in cutting its main interest rate, but the outcome of Thursday's meeting suggests the BoE is poised to change its stance on monetary policy.

Also Read: 2G scam: CBI commences arguments on its appeal challenging acquittal of A Raja, others

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Survivors cling to hope in Paradise, year after California's deadliest wildfire

For Earl Cummings, the psychological scars remain raw a year after Californias deadliest wildfire raced across a mountain ridge and destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 85 people.Shrubs and grass have grown over the charred remains of Pa...

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg preparing to enter Democratic presidential race: media reports

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has shown interest in strengthening ties with India, is actively considering entering the 2020 presidential race, according to media reports. Bloomberg, 77, is mulling over filing the necessary p...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Natural selection: Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods selected himself as one of his four captains picks to play for the United States in the next months Presidents Cup against the International team and said he was confident his creaky knee could stand up to the strain. The 15-tim...

UPDATE 1-Former Attorney General Sessions enters U.S. Senate race in Alabama

Jeff Sessions, ousted as attorney general by President Donald Trump last year, said on Thursday he was seeking the 2020 Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, the position he resigned to join the Trump administration.Wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019