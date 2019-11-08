International Development News
Moody’s changes outlook on Government's ratings to negative from stable

The Government has undertaken a series of financial sectors and other reforms to strengthen the economy as a whole.

The fundamentals of the economy remain quite robust with inflation under check and bond yields low. India continues to offer strong prospects of growth in the near and medium-term. Image Credit: ANI

Government of India has noted that Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook on the Government of India's ratings to negative from stable while keeping the foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings unchanged at Baa2.

However, India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, India's relative standing remains unaffected.IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook has stated that the Indian Economy is set to grow at 6.1% in 2019, picking up to 7 % in 2020. As India's potential growth rate remains unchanged, assessment by IMF and other multilateral organizations continue to underline a positive outlook on India.

The Government has undertaken a series of financial sectors and other reforms to strengthen the economy as a whole. Government of India has also proactively taken policy decisions in response to the global slowdown. These measures would lead to a positive outlook on India and would attract capital flows and stimulate investments.

The fundamentals of the economy remain quite robust with inflation under check and bond yields low. India continues to offer strong prospects of growth in the near and medium-term.

(With Inputs from PIB)

