International Development News
Development News Edition

Retailers' body is "cautiously optimistic" on implementation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:55 IST
Retailers' body is "cautiously optimistic" on implementation
Image Credit: Pixabay

With the government tightening the rules for foreign direct investment in the e-commerce sector, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) is "cautiously optimistic" on its effective implementation. Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued clarifications in December last year pertaining to FDI rules in the e-commerce sector.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the implementation of press note (PN) 2. The rules are just perfect and offer level playing field for us, if the laws are enforced properly," the associations CEO Kumar Rajagopalan told PTI. E-marketplace players like Amazon and Flipkart also come under the regulations, he has said.

However, enforcing the law remains a "challenge", he said adding that the retailers' body has seen "some action on implementation". "I don't think the Centre has changed the spirit of FDI rules (for the e-commerce sector) in PN-2, compared to PN-3 guidelines, issued in 2016. It explains the FDI provision better and plugs some loopholes for misuse, Rajagopalan said.

DIPP clarified that the FDI rules pertaining to e-commerce have not allowed foreign investment in the inventory-based model. The Centre had not extended the timeline for enforcing the new rules from February 1, 2019, and also asked companies to file audit reports by September 30.

Domestic retailers made several complaints about misuse of FDI by some e-commerce companies engaging in back door multi-brand retailing and deep-discounting, he alleged. Pointing at e-marketplace operators, Rajagopalan said, I believe India has a huge potential for marketplaces and they must follow law of the land.

He further said, "E-Commerce will only grow in India and already 50 percent of our members are selling online. We require more such marketplaces." Brick-and-mortar retailers claimed that their businesses have been hit by predatory pricing and deep discounting by the e-commerce companies and had sought a level playing field. We are not calling for a law or a ceiling on minimum price that can be charged. But there is a need for a level playing field between offline retailers and e-tailers, the association's Chairman B S Nagesh said on Thursday on the sidelines of a retail summit here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip

Indias plastics exports declined by six per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal following a dip in shipments to China and Pakistan, a senior industry official said on Friday. Exports during April-September topped USD 4.32 bi...

Arabian Sea sees 4 cyclones in a year, first time after 1902

The Arabian Sea saw the formation of four cyclones in 2019, a phenomenon recorded after 117 years, according to meteorologists. This year, the sea that touches the Indian subcontinent, West Asia and West Africa, has seen formation of Vayu, ...

'Other parties' must help Cong-NCP to form Maha govt: Shivraj

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil on Friday asked other parties to support the Congress and NCP in forming the next government in Maharashtra and end the fortnight-long deadlock. Patil, a former Lok Sabha speaker, however, said the Cong...

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk withCongress, NCP Fadnavis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019