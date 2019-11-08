Bajaj Finserv Partners With Narayana Nethralaya to Make Eye Care Treatments Affordable and Available on Easy EMIs

With the aim to make 'clear vision' available and affordable to everyone, Bajaj Finserv through their lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited has partnered with Narayana Nethralaya. Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru's leading eye care hospital offers a range of eye care treatments that will be at easy disposal to their patients through Lifecare Finance by Bajaj Finserv. Expenses of eye care treatments and surgeries can be converted into easy EMI with the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card, making the treatments affordable, convenient and timely for all the individuals seeking the required eye care at Narayana Nethralaya.

Dr. Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya shared, "It is very important to take care of your eyes if you want to enjoy healthy vision for the rest of your life. Unfortunately, we have noticed that many people put off essential eye care such as Cataract Surgery or Diabetic Retinopathy due to financial constraints. Postponing treatment or surgery can lead to blurred vision or vision impairment in such patients, which reduces their quality of life. At Narayana Nethralaya, we believe that everyone deserves to have the best care and treatment when it comes to their vision. Our partnership with Bajaj Finserv assures that our patients can avail of the needful treatments on time without having to worry about the expenditure and enjoy a healthy and clear vision in the years to come."

Whether the patients have to avail cataract surgery, corneal procedures, Lasik eye procedures or corrective and aesthetic led eye treatments, all eye care procedures undertaken at Narayana Nethralaya are available through Lifecare Finance by Bajaj Finserv and can be converted into easy EMIs through the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card. Even if the patient is not a Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Cardholder, they can get an instant loan approval of up to Rs.4 lakh by submitting basic KYC documents to the Bajaj Finserv representative stationed at Narayana Nethralaya. The Lifecare Finance availed by the patients can be repaid through a flexible tenor period of maximum 12 months suiting their financial convenience. Apart from Narayana Nethralaya, Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card can be used at any of the 270 Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) partner hospitals and clinical centers in cities like - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, covering up to 174 lifecare treatments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)