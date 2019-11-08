US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Trump says not agreed to roll back tariffs

U.S. stocks dipped on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese goods.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.65 points, or 0.16%, at 27,629.15, the S&P 500 was down 5.72 points, or 0.19%, at 3,079.46.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 16.17 points, or 0.19%, at 8,418.34.

