EU urges EIB to halt funding of fossil fuels projects
European Union finance ministers said on Friday the bloc should phase out its funding of oil, gas and coal projects, according to a joint statement that could mark a major shift in the EU's climate policy.
The unprecedented move could lead to halting multi-billion-euro financing of fossil fuel projects by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bloc's financial arm.
Also Read: 98.3 per cent polling registered in first-ever Block Development Council elections in J-K: CEO Shailendra Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bloc
- finance ministers
- European Union