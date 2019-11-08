EU urges EIB to halt funding of fossil fuels projects

European Union finance ministers said on Friday the bloc should phase out its funding of oil, gas and coal projects, according to a joint statement that could mark a major shift in the EU's climate policy.

The unprecedented move could lead to halting multi-billion-euro financing of fossil fuel projects by the European Investment Bank (EIB), the bloc's financial arm.

