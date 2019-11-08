International Development News
Development News Edition

Note-ban 3rd anniversary:Cash demand soars 20.14% to Rs21.6tln

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:58 IST
Note-ban 3rd anniversary:Cash demand soars 20.14% to Rs21.6tln

The currency in circulation has jumped a whopping 20.14 percent to scale Rs 21.59 lakh crore, show the latest Reserve Bank data released on Friday, which is the third anniversary of the controversial note-ban. Reducing the cash dependency in the economy by making people use alternatives like digital payments was one of the stated motives of the decision to cancel as much as 87.6 percent of the currency in circulation on November 8, 2016.

The badly implemented decision led to many people losing their lives while standing in serpentine queues to withdraw money or deposit the banned currency bills, and crippled the economy. On November 8, 2016, the government and RBI pulled out Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes from the system in a surprise move. Unsuspecting people deposited virtually the entire stock of the banned notes with banks, putting a big question marks over the efficacy of the exercise.

The RBI data on Friday showed the currency with the public grew 15.2 percent to Rs 21.59 lakh crore as of the fortnight to October 25, as against Rs 17.97 lakh crore on November 4, 2016. However, the growth of currency in circulation seems to be slowing down as it had grown 21.1 percent in the last year over the previous year.

According to the RBI data, there has been a 5.2 percent addition to the cash economy with the public between April 1 and October 25, 2019, which is slower compared to 6.6 percent growth a year ago. Apart from prodding the people to move to digital which would have helped arrest the growth of black money, the original move was also aimed at curbing fake currency apart from restricting insurgency activities.

After falling massively post-demonetisation by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore, the currency in circulation has recouped at a faster pace, and it took over 16 months for the levels to go back to the pre-demonetisation levels. Digital payments have grown manifold over time and the UPI volumes hit 1 billion transactions-mark in a single month of October..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens CEO deplores admiration for "pot smoker" after his deputy praised Tesla

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser on Friday lamented Germans who fail to recognise true visionaries and instead admire pot smokers who talk about space travel, only days after his own deputy praised Teslas CEO Elon Musk. Amusing opinions i...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes pubic but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to reporte...

Delhi's air remains 'very poor', to improve

The national capitals air quality remained very poor on Friday but no drastic decline is expected in the next three days as strong winds are likely to blow in the region. The citys overall air quality index AQI read 330 at 4 pm. It decrease...

US STOCKS-Wall Street treads water as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Street halted a record run on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump contradicted reports that the United States and China would roll back existing tariffs. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes had closed at all-time highs on Thursday after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019