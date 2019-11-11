International Development News
Development News Edition

Avertana wins sustainability category at IChemE Global Awards

Avertana has spent the past five years developing a world-first process that refines slag, a by-product of the steel industry, into a suite of commodity raw materials used to make everyday products, with no residual waste.

Avertana wins sustainability category at IChemE Global Awards
Avertana’s technology not only consumes the solid by-products of steelmaking but also avoids mining and further waste generation by conventional industrial processes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Auckland process technology company Avertana has won a leading global engineering award, taking out the Sustainability category at the respected IChemE Global Awards, an annual worldwide competition for excellence in chemical engineering, for its process that turns industrial waste from steelmaking into essential raw materials.

The IChemE Global Awards celebrate chemical and process engineering excellence. Now in their 25th year, they have widely considered the world's most prestigious chemical engineering awards, Avertana has previously been a finalist in the awards, in 2016 and 2017, in the SME category. This year, as a larger and more mature business, it entered the Sustainability award. Former winners in this category include chemical industry leaders such as Johnson Matthey Davy Technology, Petronas and BASF.

The awards are judged by a panel of senior figures in the chemical and process industries and Members of the Institution of Chemical Engineers, with up to 30 judges scrutinizing each years' entries. Winners have announced at the IChemE Global Awards Dinner on 7 November 2019 in Hull, UK.

Avertana has spent the past five years developing a world-first process that refines slag, a by-product of the steel industry, into a suite of commodity raw materials used to make everyday products, with no residual waste. Avertana's technology not only consumes the solid by-products of steelmaking but also avoids mining and further waste generation by conventional industrial processes.

CEO Sean Molloy said "This is an incredible result for our firm and its technology, especially considering the quality of all the finalists in our category, and the caliber of former winners. I'm really proud of our team's accomplishment in achieving this level of international recognition."

Working with slag from BlueScope New Zealand Steel, as well as samples obtained from steel mills in China, Russia, and South Africa, Avertana has now confirmed that its process is applicable to more than 200 million tonnes of slag globally, providing a global platform for technology deployment.

Using slag as the input to make raw materials for manufacturing has some surprising sustainability benefits. Avertana's process consumes 4-6 tonnes of slag to make a tonne of titanium pigment, which makes up around 80% of the revenue from a factory using the technology. The balance is made into chemicals used in water treatment and fertilizers, as well as inputs to make building materials such as cement and wallboard.

Compared with sourcing the same raw materials from conventional mining and chemical manufacturing processes, the technology has a significantly smaller carbon footprint, while at the same time avoiding the mining and processing of natural resources.

Avertana was also recently named a finalist in the inaugural Trans-Tasman Innovation Awards and has previously been recognized by the Cleantech Group and ICIS Chemical Business as a leader in environmental innovation. For full results of the awards, see the IChemE awards announcement here: official press release

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cavaliers post wire-to-wire victory over Knicks

Collin Sexton scored a career-high 31 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a wire-to-wire 108-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday to win their 11th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers led by double digits...

On Singles' Day, green groups warn of China's surge in packaging waste

Accumulated waste from Chinas e-commerce and express delivery sectors stands to more than quadruple by 2025 unless action is taken to rein it in, green groups said on Monday, as an online shopping spree known as Singles Day broke new sales ...

Farabee's goal in shootout lifts Flyers over Bruins

Joel Farabee scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the host Boston Bruins 3-2 Sunday night. Travis Konecny and Philippe Myers tallied in regulation as the Flyers recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the ...

Cardinal Pell's appeal decision set for Wednesday

Disgraced Catholic Cardinal George Pell will learn Wednesday whether Australias High Court will hear an appeal against his child sex abuse convictions, the last possible avenue to clear his name. Pell, a former Vatican treasurer, is serving...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019