International Development News
Development News Edition

Alliance Air maiden overseas flight commence operations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:57 IST
Alliance Air maiden overseas flight commence operations

Alliance Air maiden overseas flight commence operations Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI): After a 41 year gap Alliance Air on Monday formally commenced its maiden international operations on the Chennai-Jaffna route by launching its thrice a week service. The wholly owned subsidiary of Air India would fly between the two cities on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Alliance Air connects 53 destinations within India with 113 destinations per day. Jaffna is the 54th destination for the airline. Commemorating the launch of the service, Governor of the Northern Provincial Council of Sri Lanka Suren Raghavan took part in the journey.

The Council website quoted Raghavan as saying he expects the new airport in Jaffna would create new relationships as well as trade links between the two countries. The Chennai-Jaffna flight service has resumed after a gap of 41 years. The flight operations were suspended during the decades old civil war in Sri Lanka.

Jaffna International Airport was earlier known as Palaly airport, which was used as a military air base and for domestic flights. Sri Lankan President Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had formally unveiled a plaque commemorating the inauguration of the airport on October 17.

In a statement issued on Monday, Alliance Air said the flight service was special in many ways. "Apart from being Alliance Air's maiden international foray, it connects Chennai and Jaffna after a gap of 41 years", the press release said.

Flyers coming to Chennai from New Delhi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Dubai, Thiruvananthapuram and Muscat have the option of connecting onwards to Jaffna over Chennai. "A proud moment-second airline in Air India group goes global", Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said.

Ahead of the launch, Alliance Air CEO, C S Subbiah said "it brings us immense pleasure after spearheading efforts connecting unique regional routes within India under UDAN, we are now set to fly international". "This will be the first non-stop service between Chennai and Jaffna" he said.

Fares on the Chennai-Jaffna route are priced at Rs 3,990 while on return journey it is at Rs 3,190 plus government taxes..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

L-G reviews health and medical education sector in J-K

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate revi...

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English

CM lashes out at VP,TDP Prez, Pawan Kalyan for oppn to English in mandal,zilla parishad schools Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lashed out at Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu,TDP presid...

Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA (AFP) PMSPMS

Uranium particles detected at undeclared site in Iran IAEA AFP PMSPMS...

Over 1,500 birds of around 15 species found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur

Hundreds of migratory birds of over a dozen species have been found dead in Sambhar lake area near Jaipur. Water contamination is suspected to be the cause behind the birds death, said officials, adding, the exact reason, however, would be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019