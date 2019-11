BRIEF-Jingye Group Says Plans To Invest 1.2 Billion Pounds In British Steel Over Next Decade

* JINGYE GROUP SAYS PLAN TO BUY BRITISH STEEL WILL 'PRESERVE THOUSANDS OF JOBS' IN BRITAIN

* JINGYE GROUP SAYS PLANS TO INVEST 1.2 BILLION POUNDS IN BRITISH STEEL OVER THE NEXT DECADE * JINGYE GROUP SAYS IT ANTICIPATES MAKING JOB OFFERS TO AS MANY EMPLOYEES ACROSS THE BUSINESS AS POSSIBLE

