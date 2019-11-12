International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 01:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 01:43 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The dollar slid and global equity markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks over the weekend dashed investor optimism that Washington and Beijing would soon reach a deal to end their trade war. Moody's warning on Britain's sovereign debt weighed on shares in London, while escalating violence in Hong Kong led Asian equities to their biggest daily decline since August, boosting demand for the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc.

Trump said on Saturday that the U.S.-Sino trade talks were moving along "very nicely" but more slowly than he would have liked. He also said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs. Last week, U.S. and Chinese officials said they had agreed to roll back tariffs already in place in a "phase one" trade deal.

The 16-month trade war between the world's largest economies has slowed global growth. Data over the weekend showed that China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October. "It's difficult to say who stands to lose more from this deal falling apart, but this last-minute jostling does not inspire confidence," said Craig Erlang, senior market analyst at PANDA Corp.

"We swing from optimism to pessimism on a daily basis and never feel any the wiser," Erlang said. U.S. stocks ended last week at closing highs, capping a rally that had lifted the S&P 500 more than 7% since early October. MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries closed last week barely 1% off a record high.

The MSCI all-country world index shed 0.23%, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares closed down 0.04%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.88 points, or 0.01%, to 27,685.12. The S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.21%, to 3,086.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.29 points, or 0.16%, to 8,462.02.

The U.S. dollar, which often acts as a safe-haven asset when political and economic uncertainty reins, was lower against the yen and the Swiss franc, other traditional safe havens. The dollar index fell 0.17%, with the euro up 0.16% to $1.1035. The yen strengthened 0.21% versus the greenback at 109.02 per dollar, while the dollar was 0.42% weaker against the franc, at 0.9930 per dollar.

Gold fell to its lowest in more than three months. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.4% at $1,457.10 an ounce.

Oil prices slid as trade worries offset industry data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point. Brent crude fell 33 cents to settle at $62.18 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 38 cents at $56.86 a barrel.

A sell-off in southern European bond markets pushed yields higher, with the inconclusive election in Spain adding to uncertainty. Government bond markets across the single-currency bloc have been hurt in recent weeks by optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and improving economic data.

U.S. Treasury markets were closed for the Veterans Day holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics F Hayward to have surgery on fractured hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will have surgery on his fractured left hand in New York on Monday afternoon, according to a report Monday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, Haywards agent Mark Bartelstein of Prior...

Soccer-VAR has been a success despite criticism, says Swarbrick

The use of the Video Assisted Referee VAR in the Premier League has been vindicated despite several controversial decisions and criticism from fans and pundits, the systems chief Neil Swarbrick said on Monday. Speaking to the media after th...

UPDATE 1-Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

Alphabet Incs Google signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare yet, according to an announcement on Monday, gaining with the deal datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.The Wall ...

Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

Saudi Arabias vice minister of defence visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen. The Saudi defence ministry said Prince Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019