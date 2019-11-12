Aurobindo Pharmas net up 4.6% at Rs 639.5 crore in Q2

Aurobindo Pharma net up 4.6% at Rs 639.5 crore in Q2 Hyderabad, Nov 12 (PTI): Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit (after JV share, minority interest) for the quarter ended September 30 was up by 4.6 percent to Rs 639.5 crore against Rs 611.4 crore in the Q2 FY 19. Revenues from operation grew by nearly 18 percent to Rs 5600.5 crore. It was Rs 4,751.4 crore during the same period last fiscal, a company press release here said.

Managing director of the firm N Govindarajan said We had another quarter of healthy performance where we continued to grow in the US and Europe, which are our focused geographies. Our R&D (research and development) initiatives have been progressing well across the products basket and we have started clinical trials for our first biosimilar product in Q3 FY 20." Formulation revenues for the quarter posted a growth of 21.8 percent YoY to Rs 4,793.8 crore and accounted for 85.6 percent of total revenues, while EU formulations revenue in Q2 FY20 witnessed a growth of 21.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,401.3 crore, the release said. The company filed 20 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) with USFDA including 2 injectables in Q2 FY 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)