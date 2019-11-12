International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar lifted by cautious optimism for Trump trade speech

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar lifted by cautious optimism for Trump trade speech
Image Credit:

The dollar was broadly stronger on Tuesday on guarded optimism ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he is expected to delay a tariff decision on European automakers by six months, according to European Union officials. Trump's lunchtime speech at The Economic Club of New York will be closely watched by investors anxious for any positive news about his administration's long-running trade war with China.

EU officials said while a further six-month delay was likely, Trump's actions were unpredictable and he would likely keep the threat of car tariffs hanging over them as the United States and the EU pursue trade negotiations in the coming year. "All eyes will be on the president as he addresses the Economic Club of New York, possibly speaking to the current situation with trade, likely either giving it strength or pouring cold water on the progress. Sometimes you just don't know, and handicapping this president has proven to be quite difficult," said Kevin Giddis, chief fixed income strategist at Raymond James.

Against a basket of six currencies, the dollar was up 0.13%, last trading at 98.330. Against the euro it was 0.16% stronger, last at $1.102. The greenback was also higher against traditional safe-haven currencies as investor demand for risk picked up modestly; it was up 0.09% against the Japanese yen and 0.13% versus the Swiss franc.

The offshore Chinese yuan was roughly flat against the dollar at around 7, a threshold it crossed for the first time in August. The yuan weakened on political unrest in Hong Kong and after weak economic data in mainland China. In Hong Kong, riot police fired tear gas at a university campus on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire as the police crackdown on dissent in the Chinese-ruled city has intensified.

The dollar was boosted last week when comments from the Chinese trade ministry were interpreted as a sign of progress on rolling back China-U.S. tariffs, causing traders to dump safe-haven currencies such as the yen. However, uncertainty hit again on Friday when Trump said that he had not agreed to reduce tariffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...

Naidu calls for easing procedures to regulate organ donation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth to overcome apprehensions and donate their organs, as he stressed the need for easing procedures to regulate organ donation in accordance with scientific standards. Terming organ donati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019