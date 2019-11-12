HP sees strong growth in enterprise segment

Tech major HP on Tuesday said it continues to see strong growth in the enterprise segment across verticals like manufacturing, banking and financial services and IT-IT-enabled services in the country. "We have not seen any slowdown in demand for PCs from the enterprise segment, we continue to see traction across verticals like manufacturing, BFSI, government, IT-ITeS as well as small and medium enterprises," HP Inc India Senior Director, Personal Systems Vickram Bedi said.

He added that the Indian workforce is extremely mobile and is looking for computing devices that are light, durable, always connected and secure. "We have an expansive lineup of products to meet these requirements... The HP Elite Dragonfly, for example, is designed for today's mobile workers with a powerful battery and still weighing under a kilogram," he said.

The company on Tuesday launched its 'Elite Dragonfly', priced at about Rs 1.5 lakh. It is a 13-inch convertible notebook with up to 24.5-hour battery life and features the latest Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The PC market in India saw shipment of desktop, notebook and workstations grow 49.2 per cent year-on-year to 3.4 million units in the June 2019 quarter, according to research firm IDC.

The consumer PC market had declined 14 per cent, while the commercial PC market grew 108 per cent in the June quarter with total shipment at 2.43 million units.

