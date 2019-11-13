International Development News
Development News Edition

Pennar Industries Reports 85% y-o-y Increase in Q2 FY2020 Consolidated PAT After Minority Interest at INR 23.5 Crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:20 IST
Pennar Industries Reports 85% y-o-y Increase in Q2 FY2020 Consolidated PAT After Minority Interest at INR 23.5 Crore

Consolidated Net Revenue for Q2 FY2020 at INR 579.95 crore, up by 11.92% y-o-y

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennar Industries Limited (PIL), a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - Q2 FY2020

Net revenue at INR 580 crore compared to net revenue of INR 518.17 crore in Q2 FY19; up 11.92% y-o-y

EBITDA at INR 53.16 crore compared to EBITDA of INR 42 crore in Q2 FY19; EBITDA margin at 9.17% PAT after minority interest at INR 23.5 crore compared to PAT after minority interest at INR 12.7 crore in Q2 FY19; up 85.62% y-o-y

Consolidated Financial Highlights - H1 FY2020

Net revenue at INR 1117.78 crore compared to net revenue of INR 980.4 crore in H1 FY19; up 14.01%

EBITDA at INR 108.3 crore compared to EBITDA of INR 87.59 crore in H1 FY19; EBITDA margin at 9.69% PAT after minority interest at INR 40.02 crore compared to PAT after minority interest at INR 27.05 crore in H1 FY19; up 47.95% y-o-y

Business Highlights

During Q2, PIL received steady orders across business verticals such as building products, tubes, solar, railways, industrial components and pre-engineered buildings. The order book position for pre-engineered building systems segment was INR 452 crore; the order book position for water treatment & chemicals segment was INR 101 crore; and the order book for railways division stood at INR 220 crore as on September 30, 2019.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, Pennar Industries Limited said, "Despite the challenging economic environment, Pennar Industries has posted satisfactory performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2019-20. Our second quarter and six month revenue are up by 12% and 14% respectively. This was possible as we have continued to receive new orders as well as repeat orders from our existing customers who stand by Pennar's engineering capabilities and product quality."

About Pennar Industries Limited:

Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND) (BSE: 513228) one of India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in India through business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components, Steel Products, PEB, Enviro and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Global Inc. and Enertech Pennar Defense and Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. All Pennar's manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008 certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal, and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. For more information, please visit www.pennarindia.com.

DISCLAIMER:

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gizmobaba, the Crossborder Social eCommerce Platform Gets Shortlisted for 3rd Startup India Investment Summit in China

Mumbai-based, Gizmobaba, a niche homegrown curated products crossborder social eCommerce platform has been shortlisted by Venture Gurukool for the 3rd Startup Investment roadshow to be held in China at ShenzhenShanghai, and Beijing. Venture...

UK shares dip as Trump fails to soothe trade nerves

UK bluechip stocks retreated on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump about the progress of trade talks with China, while Tullow Oil slid after slashing production targets. The FTSE 100 index, whi...

SC notice to Delhi govt on plea challenging odd-even scheme; seeks pollution data

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea challenging the odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta also directed the Delhi government and t...

Marvel pays tributes to Stan 'The Man' Lee on first death anniversary

Marvel Studios has paid homage to Stan Lee on the one-year death anniversary of the comic book legend. Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died on November 12, 2018 at ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019