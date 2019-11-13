Mustard seed futures ease on low demand

Mustard seed prices on Wednesday eased by Rs 13 to Rs 4,212 per quintal in futures trade as speculators cut down their positions on subdued demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 13, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 4,212 per quintal in a business turnover of 9,210 lots.

Mustard seed contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 4,252 per quintal in a business turnover of 36,900 lots. Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants following a weak trend in spot market due to easing demand led to fall in mustard seed prices.

