The Hidden Hour launches its biggest gaming center in Noida, aims to expand their footprint across key cities in India by 2025

~The new gaming arena to have six interesting games~

13th November 2019 | Noida: The Hidden Hour, a real – life escape game, launched their biggest gaming arena in India with six engaging games in one outlet at Noida. Located at Spice Mall Noida, the flagship property is spread over 3000 sq. ft area and consists of six thrilling missions namely, The Last Halloween – Spookiest Night of the Year, Kala Pani – India’s Deadliest Prison, Hijacked Metro – Bomb Diffusal, Magic Show – A treasure hunt, Wonderland and Prison Raid – Rescue the inmates. Located centrally in the city, the property enjoys ease of access to corporates and residents.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder, The Hidden Hour said, “After receiving a tremendous response from our previous centers, we are delighted to launch yet another property in Delhi NCR. Our Noida center will have six exciting games for our discerning patrons focusing on logical thinking and collaborative working. The response in the last three years has been overwhelming and we are driven to expand exponentially; we are planning to open 25-30 new centres in the next 5 years, targeting all the key metro cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and also our focus would be to cover major Tier I cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal to name a few.”

Mr. Aman Goel, Co-founder, The Hidden Hour, commented, “We are excited to launch our flagship property in Noida. The gaming arena also consists of a dedicated area for corporate and birthday parties and has a café serving scrumptious food and soft drinks as well. With the launch of this property, our objective is to attract audience towards real life gaming and take a break from the world of gadgets”.

Escape rooms are a new concept that was launched in India a few years ago. These games entice the players in various ways like, enhancing communication skills, sharpening of thoughts, time-management, increasing interaction between the team, and in taking instant decisions. This game can be played across age groups starting as young as 7 years and going upto 70 years. It is an extremely entertaining exercise with the colleagues, friends, and family.

Address: Shop No. 309, 2nd Floor, Spice World Mall, I-2, Sector 25A, Noida - 201301

Price starting from INR 600 and goes up to INR 1000 (Separate packages for birthdays and corporate events)

About The Hidden Hour: The Hidden Hour is a Real- Life Escape Game, a live-action team-based game to accomplish the task to achieve a specific goal. The intent is to accomplish the mission within 60 minutes by solving the riddles, discovering clues, interesting activities within a thrilling and adventurous theme-based set-up. It is one of its kind & creative concept in India to create a buzz in the world of gaming and making waves across India. The Hidden Hour is currently present in four cities in India- Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Pune. The team of The Hidden Hour launched their first entertainment zone three years ago in Gurugram.

