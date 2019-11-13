Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Cabinet. Javadekar also holds information & broadcasting, and environment, forest, and climate change portfolios.
Speaking to reporters here, Javadekar said he hoped the additional charge was for a temporary period and there will be a regular arrangement in place thereafter. "I have assumed charge of heavy industries and the related ministries. I hope it's for a temporary period because there will be a regular arrangement thereafter. But, as I was asked I have assumed the charge and will start functioning right from today (Wednesday)," Javadekar told reporters.
Asked if a Cabinet reshuffle is expected, he said: "I don't know. This is the prerogative of the prime minister". On Monday, Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to the Shiv Sena for equal division of seats and power in Maharashtra.
Sawant had also said there is no trust left between the parties and it would not be proper to continue as a minister now.
