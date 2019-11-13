International Development News
Development News Edition

Rupee crashes to over 2-mth low, tumbles 62 paise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:12 IST
Rupee crashes to over 2-mth low, tumbles 62 paise
Image Credit: Pixabay

The rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar on Wednesday as poor macro data and lingering worries over US-China trade war weighed on sentiment. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.75 against the US dollar. As the day progressed, it crashed below the 72-level and touched the day's low of 72.10. The Indian unit finally settled at 72.09 -- registering a fall of 62 paise over its previous close.

This is the lowest closing level for the rupee since September 4. "Indian rupee fell for the third day in trot and heads for the biggest intra-day fall after September 16 amid a contraction in industrial activity. India's IIP fell 4.3 percent in September..., and is the lowest since October 2011," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC securities.

In signs of continuing weakness in the economy, India's factory output shrank to the lowest level in eight years as all three broad-based sectors of capital goods production, consumer durables, and infrastructure and construction goods contracted. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell 4.3 percent in September as compared to a contraction by 1.4 percent in August 2019 and a growth of 4.6 percent in factory output in the same month a year back, data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday.

Further, a strong dollar overseas also brought rupee under pressure, dealers said. Continued unrest in Hong Kong led to weaker sentiment regionally, also impacting mood in domestic equity and forex markets.

The further worsening sentiment, US President Donald Trump dubbed China a cheater on trade even as he seeks an initial settlement to calm an 18-month trade war, adding to the uncertainty over the deal between the two countries. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02 percent to 98.32.

However, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures fell 1.18 percent to trade at USD 61.33 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was down 0.52 percent at 6.53 percent.

On the equities front, the BSE Sensex ended 229.02 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 40,116.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 73 points, or 0.61 percent, to end at 11,840.45. Indian forex and bond markets were shut on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Google to offer checking accounts next year -source

Alphabet Incs Google will offer personal checking accounts from sometime next year in partnership with Citigroup Inc and a small credit union at Stanford University, a source familiar with Googles plans said on Wednesday.The details of the ...

Protests will continue till our demands are met, says JNUSU Vice President

After a tweet was put out by Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam that the Jawaharlal Nehru Universitys Executive Committee announced a major roll-back on the hike of hostel fees, JNU Students Union Vice-President Saket Moon on Wednesday asse...

SC lawyer issues legal notice to officials over stopping

A Supreme Court lawyer has issued a legal notice to six officials for stopping the supply of free ration and cash-dole to Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura leading to the death of six persons, an organization of the displaced p...

UPDATE 3-End to negative rates seen soon in Sweden after inflation data

Swedish consumer prices rose in line with market forecasts in October, increasing the chances the Riksbank will end five years of negative interest rates by lifting its key repo rate from -0.25 percent in December. Swedens central bank has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019