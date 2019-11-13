US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest
U.S. stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.45 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,622.04.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25%, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37%, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
