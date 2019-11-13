International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as hopes of Conservative election win overshadow weak data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as hopes of Conservative election win overshadow weak data
Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound traded stable on Wednesday as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, where more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.

Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in the UK. On top of that, inflation fell in October to its lowest level in nearly three years, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to expectations that the Bank of England's next move might be an interest rate cut.

Money markets are still pricing in a very low probability of BoE action next month. The pound, however, continued to derive support from Monday's news that in the Dec. 12 general election the Brexit Party will not contest seats the Conservative Party won at the last election in 2017. The move appeared to increase the chance that Boris Johnson would remain as prime minister to implement his deal to take Britain out of the European Union.

The sentiment was also buoyed by a YouGov poll released on Tuesday showing Johnson's Conservatives had a 14-point lead over the opposition Labour Party. Another poll by Survation put the Conservatives six points ahead. On Wednesday, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would stand down no more candidates beyond the 317 Conservative seats from which his party had already withdrawn.

Johnson's office said he would promise later on Wednesday to get Britain out of its Brexit "rut" if he wins next month's vote, saying the world is baffled by why the country is so "hesitant about its future". More than three years after voting to leave the EU, the country is still struggling to agree on what its relationship with Europe will be after the divorce; the lack of clarity has dried up domestic and foreign investment.

Sterling was last unchanged at $1.2841. Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.75 pence. "The pound is likely to remain well supported as long as the political news-flow pointing to a Tory majority continues," said Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, but he added, "The upside is limited."

"There is a price to pay for these gains – a promised short transition period (after Brexit) that will weigh on sentiment, and with the economy set to weaken further as household spending weakens, pound gains will be contained." "If you start to see the Labour (party) making gains in the polls it will be interesting to see what the impact on sterling will be. I think sterling is priced too much for a Boris win," said Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You dont need to be a motor racing fan to watch Ford v Ferrari because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in ...

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

Washington, Nov 13 AFP President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was too busy. Im too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt, its a hoax, Im too busy to watch it. S...

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected t...

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the worlds largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed Giganto that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of todays oran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019