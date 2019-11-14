Vodafone Idea shares crack over 20 pc; hit record low

International Development News
  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-11-2019 16:59 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 16:39 IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea nosedived over 20 percent on Thursday amid reports that the DoT has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court. Vodafone Idea plunged 20.27 percent to close at Rs 2.95 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 21.62 percent to its record low of Rs 2.90.

The company's market valuation declined Rs 2,155.06 crore to Rs 8,476.94 crore on the BSE. Shares of Bharti Airtel also fell 1.59 percent to close at Rs 362.65.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source. The DoT has given the option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis.

The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "We give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

