Natcos Vizag facility starts production; seeks FDA audit Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI): Natco Pharma Limited on Thursday announced commencement of commercial operations by its Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) facility in Visakhapatnam, which is a key part of its capacity expansion plans. The facility was a part of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and intended to cater primarily to the U.S. and other international markets, a company release here said.

The Vizag facility is a key part of Natcos capacity expansion plans for its pipeline of products and diversification into different geographies. From capability perspective, this facility will focus mostly on oral solid dosages (tablets and capsules), including a cytotoxic block for products in the oncology segment, the city-based drug maker said.

An application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is already filed for site transfer of the first product and for a regulatory audit, it added..

