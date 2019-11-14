Khadi experiencing never-seen-before transformation: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of MSME and Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Khadi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair - IITF in New Delhi today. He was accompanied by Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission - KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Secretary MSME Dr. Arun Kumar Panda. The Pavilion entrance has been themed upon Sabarmati Ashram, with melodious Shehnai celebrating the 'spirit of Indianness',

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said, Khadi is experiencing a never-seen-before transformation. He said the inclusive growth of village industries plays a key role in the development of the country. Various steps, such as promotion of pottery at railway stations, ban on import of agarbattis, ban on import of National Flag, new HS Code for 11 khadi products, opening of new Khadi stores, development of centralized Government Supply module etc., have been taken to ensure that the Indian Village Industry Products are promoted, he said.

Chairman KVIC Shri VK Saxena underlined the success of Khadi, saying that Khadi is essentially the spirit of the Indianness. He said, Khadi recalls the presence of Mahatma and his vision around us, and the nation grows with the growth of Khadi. Shri Saxena described the stall at IITF as a symbolic representation of the Indian talent and potential. He said it has been ensured that no plastic is used while erecting the stall. It is made of all-natural resources such as wood and natural fiber etc.

Commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma, the Khadi Pavilion at the IITF has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi as a selfie point, showcases around 30 stalls of Artisans, Craftsmen, Institutions and PMEGP units from all over the country, who are participating in this trade fair. KVIC has also arranged live demos of Charkha, electric potter wheel, agarbatti making and other technological interventions for showcasing 'éase of doing business' in the Khadi Activities.

A wide range of products which include food, handicrafts, leather, textiles and hosiery, readymade garments, wooden toys, cosmetics, and herbal products offering a discount of up to 20% are being displayed in the Khadi Pavilion at IITF 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)