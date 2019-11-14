International Development News
Development News Edition

Khadi experiencing never-seen-before transformation: Nitin Gadkari

Chairman KVIC Shri VK Saxena underlined the success of Khadi, saying that Khadi is essentially the spirit of the Indianness.

Khadi experiencing never-seen-before transformation: Nitin Gadkari
The Pavilion entrance has been themed upon Sabarmati Ashram, with melodious Shehnai celebrating the ‘spirit of Indianness’, Image Credit: Twitter(@ChairmanKvic)

Union Minister of MSME and Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Khadi Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair - IITF in New Delhi today. He was accompanied by Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission - KVIC Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena and Secretary MSME Dr. Arun Kumar Panda. The Pavilion entrance has been themed upon Sabarmati Ashram, with melodious Shehnai celebrating the 'spirit of Indianness',

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said, Khadi is experiencing a never-seen-before transformation. He said the inclusive growth of village industries plays a key role in the development of the country. Various steps, such as promotion of pottery at railway stations, ban on import of agarbattis, ban on import of National Flag, new HS Code for 11 khadi products, opening of new Khadi stores, development of centralized Government Supply module etc., have been taken to ensure that the Indian Village Industry Products are promoted, he said.

Chairman KVIC Shri VK Saxena underlined the success of Khadi, saying that Khadi is essentially the spirit of the Indianness. He said, Khadi recalls the presence of Mahatma and his vision around us, and the nation grows with the growth of Khadi. Shri Saxena described the stall at IITF as a symbolic representation of the Indian talent and potential. He said it has been ensured that no plastic is used while erecting the stall. It is made of all-natural resources such as wood and natural fiber etc.

Commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma, the Khadi Pavilion at the IITF has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi as a selfie point, showcases around 30 stalls of Artisans, Craftsmen, Institutions and PMEGP units from all over the country, who are participating in this trade fair. KVIC has also arranged live demos of Charkha, electric potter wheel, agarbatti making and other technological interventions for showcasing 'éase of doing business' in the Khadi Activities.

A wide range of products which include food, handicrafts, leather, textiles and hosiery, readymade garments, wooden toys, cosmetics, and herbal products offering a discount of up to 20% are being displayed in the Khadi Pavilion at IITF 2019.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced on Thursday. Welcome to Montreal ThierryHenry the Major League Soccer MLS club tweeted.Henry, whose ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan from Dushanbe STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-CRI-LD IND Fiery pacers blast Bangladesh out for 150, India 861 ...

Indian experts to train aspiring umpires from Maldives

Two umpire educators from India will impart umpiring skills to emerging talents from Maldives during a one-week programme later this month. The BCCI has entrusted the responsibility of this training programme, scheduled to be held from Nov...

Alagiri throws weight behind Rajini, says he will fill

Coming out in support of superstar Rajinikanth, DMK chief Stalins estranged brother M K Alagiri on Thursday said there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and the top actor will fill it by foraying into politics. Alagiri, the elder brother...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019