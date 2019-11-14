International Development News
Development News Edition

Covering for under-provisioning pushes UBI deep into the red

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:10 IST
Covering for under-provisioning pushes UBI deep into the red

State-run Union Bank of India Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,194 crore in the quarter to September driven down by higher provisioning, primarily because of under-reporting in the March quarter. The merger-bound hank had booked a net income of Rs 139 crore in the year-ago period.

The bottomline was hit as the bank had to make additional provisions worth Rs 1,587 crore after being flagged by a Reserve Bank audit. "The Reserve Bank has found out a divergence worth Rs 1,587 crore in our provisions. This quarter numbers factor in this fully, because of which we have a loss of Rs 1,194 crore," managing director Rajkiran Rai G told reporters.

Of the total divergence, provision for NPA divergence is Rs 589 crore, because of three accounts of around Rs 200 crore each, he said, adding the under-reporting was for the March 2019 quarter. For the reporting quarter, total provision stood at Rs 3,434 crore, including Rs 3,228 crore for bad loans, improving the provision coverage ratio to 67.75 percent.

Net interest income grew 16.5 percent to Rs 2,906 crore, driven by better domestic net interest margin, which rose to 2.44 percent from 2.18 percent last year, while global margin rose to 2.35 percent from 2.18 percent. Gross non-performing assets improved marginally to 15.24 percent from 15.74 percent, while net NPA improved massively to 6.98 percent from 8.42 percent.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 4,219 crore, which fully factored in the divergence of Rs 589 crore in the NPA side given by RBI, Rai said, adding of the total slippages, Rs 2,080 crore are from corporates, Rs 699 crore from MSMEs, Rs 990 crore from agriculture and Rs 450 crore from retail. The bank has an exposure of over Rs 2,000 crore to troubled mortgaged financier DHFL. The account was standard in the second quarter but the lender has tagged it as NPA on October 31, and made a 15 percent provision for the account in the second quarter, he said.

He said resolution plan of DHFL will be finalised after the final forensic audit report comes in. "Since KPMG has given a draft report, we are waiting for the final report which can come anytime now," he said.

On Bombay High Court order on DHFL, he said, "when I securtise the pool, the ownership of the pool shifts to me and DHFL is an agent collecting money for me. Naturally, that was not a correct stand which the court has corrected now. Now, securitised pool will get serviced without any problem." The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday allowed a plea banks, including State Bank, to modify its earlier order restraining payments by DHFL to them. The court allowed DHFL to make payments banks and NBFCs following securitisation or any similar agreement. Union Bank has a securitised pool of around Rs 800 crore from DHFL.

During the quarter, cash recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 1,303 crore against Rs 770 crore of previous year and the bank has a recovery target of Rs 9,000 crore for the year. Ahead of the earnings announcement, the UBI counter closed at Rs 52.30, down 0.8 percent on the BSE against the Sensex gaining 0.42 percent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Global Security Industry Advances with Adoption of Servistization Models

&#160;An increasing need for niche security solutions, rapid advancements in technology, and budget pressures are driving the security industry to explore innovative as-a-service business models. In the end-user space, new business models s...

Will pay farmers' cane dues even if govt has to auction defaulter sugar mills: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he will not allow anyone to exploit farmers and will ensure payment of cane dues even if the government has to auction defaulter mills. If someone has this misunderstanding that ...

AGR hit: Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs 50,921 cr

Hit hard by the unpaid statutory dues, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday posted a colossal Rs 50,921 crore loss for the second quarter ended September 30, and said it is in the process of filing a review petition on the adjusted gr...

IOA says 2022 CWG boycott proposal still stands, but gives hints of rethink

The Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said that its proposal to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in protest against shootings exclusion still stands, but gave hints that there can be a rethink on the decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019