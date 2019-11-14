International Development News
Development News Edition

Mutual cooperation should be more effective in ten years: PM Modi

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the theme of this summit - "Economic growth for an innovative future” is very apt.

Mutual cooperation should be more effective in ten years: PM Modi
PM concluded that with the mutual recognition of visas, social security agreement and qualifications, we will give people of the five countries a more conducive environment for mutual travel and work. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Plenary session of the XI BRICS Summit in Brazil today. Heads of states of other BRICS countries also addressed the Plenary session.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the theme of this summit - "Economic growth for an innovative future" is very apt. He said that Innovation has become the basis of our development. He emphasized that it is necessary for strengthening cooperation under BRICS for innovation.

Prime Minister said that now we have to consider the direction of BRICS, and mutual cooperation should be more effective in the next ten years. He highlighted that despite success in many areas, there is considerable scope to increase efforts in some areas. PM called for paying special attention to mutual trade and investment, as Intra-BRICS trade accounts for just 15% of world trade, while the combined population is more than 40% of the world's population.

Recalling about the recent 'Fit India Movement' started in India, he said that he wanted to increase contacts and exchanges between the BRICS in the field of fitness and health. He also said that Sustainable water management and sanitation are important challenges in urban areas and proposed to hold the first meeting of BRICS Water Ministers in India.

He was happy that the first Seminar on BRICS Strategies for Countering Terrorism was organized and hoped that such efforts and activities of the five working groups will increase strong BRICS Security Cooperation against terrorism and other organized crimes.

PM concluded that with the mutual recognition of visas, social security agreement and qualifications, we will give people of the five countries a more conducive environment for mutual travel and work.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights as employees plan strike over wages

South African Airways SAA has cancelled flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a pending strike by a majority of employees over a wage dispute and the state-run carriers plans to cut jobs. The airline had hoped to avert the wa...

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action on corruption allegation: Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court order doesnt bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case. Justice Joseph, in a separate ...

UPDATE 1-At least three wounded after shooting at California school -media

Authorities in California said on Thursday they were responding to an active shooter situation at a high school in Santa Clarita, a city north of Los Angeles, and local media said there were at least three victims.A suspect described as a m...

UNHCR urges foreign protestors to avoid any act of violence in Pretoria

Some 150 foreign nationals, involved in a protest since 8 October outside UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agencys office in Pretoria, South Africa, have forced their way into the compound this morning. The group may include refugees and asylum-seeker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019